Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (OTCMKTS:SPTJF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (OTCMKTS:SPTJF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPTJF opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22.
