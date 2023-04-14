Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (OTCMKTS:SPTJF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (OTCMKTS:SPTJF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPTJF opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.