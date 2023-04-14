Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) PT Raised to $23.00

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $187.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is based in Houston, Texas.

