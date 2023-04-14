SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMTGY traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. 1,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11. SMA Solar Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG engages in the development, production and sale of solar inverters and monitoring systems for solar power systems. It operates its business through the following segments: Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy. The Residential segment caters to global markets for small photovoltaic (PV) systems with and without connection to a smart home solution.

