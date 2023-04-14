Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Tops $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $123.05 million and approximately $15.18 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,229,741,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,229,633,592 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.

Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in Vietnam

Smooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.

Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.”

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

