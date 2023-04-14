Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $85.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $90.00.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.60.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $76.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.47. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $69.75 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.95.
Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $184,773,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,249,000 after purchasing an additional 108,210 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,495,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,679,000 after purchasing an additional 238,115 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 63.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,195,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,819,000 after purchasing an additional 466,002 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
