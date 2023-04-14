Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $85.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $90.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $76.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.47. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $69.75 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.23. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 95.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $184,773,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,249,000 after purchasing an additional 108,210 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,495,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,679,000 after purchasing an additional 238,115 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 63.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,195,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,819,000 after purchasing an additional 466,002 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

