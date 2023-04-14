Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 0.2 %

SOHON stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.05. 328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,617. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.