Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 458.6% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Source Capital stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,108. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.33. Source Capital has a 52 week low of $34.43 and a 52 week high of $41.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 19.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Source Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

