Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 458.6% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Source Capital Stock Performance
Source Capital stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,108. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.33. Source Capital has a 52 week low of $34.43 and a 52 week high of $41.20.
Source Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Source Capital
About Source Capital
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
Featured Stories
