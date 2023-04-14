South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in March

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
South Star Battery Metals Trading Up 8.5 %
South Star Battery Metals stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,811. South Star Battery Metals has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38.
South Star Battery Metals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on South Star Battery Metals (STSBF)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for South Star Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Star Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.