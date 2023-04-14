South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in March

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

South Star Battery Metals Trading Up 8.5 %

South Star Battery Metals stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,811. South Star Battery Metals has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile

South Star Battery Metals Corp. is focused on the acquisition and development of near-term mine production projects in Brazil to maximize shareholder value. Its Santa Cruz project consists of approved exploration licenses covering approximately located in a producing graphite district. The company was founded on November 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

