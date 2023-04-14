SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 8,076 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 0.8% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of COWZ stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.90. 1,439,762 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average is $46.98. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

