SPC Financial Inc. Sells 45,775 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

SPC Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,775 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.2% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $18,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,025 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $180,086,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 727,469 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,436.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 705,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,418,000 after buying an additional 685,710 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,751,000 after buying an additional 669,885 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $125.15. 2,224,679 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.