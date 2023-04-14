SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 1.6% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,792 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,687 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,861,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,930,000 after acquiring an additional 872,348 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,198.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 781,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 721,733 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $14,447,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.39 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $44.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.37.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

