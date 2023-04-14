SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 10,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 8,349 shares.The stock last traded at $105.42 and had previously closed at $105.98.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.48. The company has a market capitalization of $583.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 73.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 50.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the third quarter worth $126,000.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

