SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 779.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,652 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.64. The company had a trading volume of 69,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,895. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $133.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.30.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

