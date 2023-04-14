SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Position Lessened by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,217.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Amundi lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 70.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,033.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,307. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $39.83 and a 52 week high of $66.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.46.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.