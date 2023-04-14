Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance
SPWH stock opened at $7.21 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $11.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $271.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4,570.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.
About Sportsman’s Warehouse
Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.
