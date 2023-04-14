Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

SPWH stock opened at $7.21 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $11.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $271.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4,570.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

(Get Rating)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.