Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC cut its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up approximately 9.8% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $11,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,613,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,451,000 after buying an additional 282,591 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,160,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,649,000 after buying an additional 21,093 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,064,000 after buying an additional 1,413,756 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 14.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,720,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,417,000 after buying an additional 601,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,345,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,824,000 after purchasing an additional 243,753 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

PHYS traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $15.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,462. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

