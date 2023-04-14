Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives $69.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.67.

SPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.57. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $75.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $1,252,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,513.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $1,252,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,513.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $30,930.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,173,757.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,645 shares of company stock valued at $6,734,328. 13.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,938,000 after purchasing an additional 222,928 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 282.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 130,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 96,707 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.