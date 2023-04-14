SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, an increase of 405.0% from the March 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SQI Diagnostics Stock Down 4.3 %

OTCMKTS:SQIDF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 41,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,779. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. SQI Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.16.

About SQI Diagnostics

SQI Diagnostics, Inc engages in developing and selling testing kits, services, and automated testing systems to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinicians, and diagnostic testing companies. It operates through the following segments: Development of Organ Health Diagnostic Tests; COVID-19-Related Diagnostics Tests; Direct-to-Consumer Tests for Celiac and Rheumatoid Arthritis Diseases; and Distribution of Existing COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction and Antigen Tests.

