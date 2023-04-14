SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives $68.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $124,570,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,298,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,635,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,968,000 after buying an additional 1,809,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,503,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,281,000 after buying an additional 1,687,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $73.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

