ssv.network Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last seven days, ssv.network has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. ssv.network has a total market cap of $384.12 million and approximately $34.23 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ssv.network token can now be purchased for about $34.68 or 0.00114348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ssv.network

ssv.network was first traded on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ssv.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

