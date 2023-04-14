Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the March 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stabilis Solutions by 152.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 102,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

Stabilis Solutions Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SLNG stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.24. 9,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,736. Stabilis Solutions has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions ( NASDAQ:SLNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.59 million during the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%.

(Get Rating)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.