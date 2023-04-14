Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Up 410.4% in March

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 410.4% from the March 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Standard Chartered Trading Up 4.0 %

OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.10. 14,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,292. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.26.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

