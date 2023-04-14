Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Up 410.4% in March

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 410.4% from the March 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Standard Chartered Trading Up 4.0 %
OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.10. 14,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,292. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.26.
Standard Chartered Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Standard Chartered (SCBFY)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.