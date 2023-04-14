Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Starco Brands Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:STCB traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.14. 110,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,974. Starco Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.
About Starco Brands
