Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Starco Brands Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:STCB traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.14. 110,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,974. Starco Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands, Inc engages in creating behavior-changing brands and technologies. It also generates security, stability and wealth for younger generations. The firm’s brands include Breathe, Winona Pure and Honu. The company was founded by Sanford Lang and Martin Goldrod on January 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

