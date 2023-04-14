Stem (NYSE:STEM) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) shares were down 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 2,851,912 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 5,404,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STEM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stem from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Stem from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Stem from $18.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.59.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $743.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Insider Transactions at Stem

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Stem had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 34.18%. The business had revenue of $155.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.26 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $181,863.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,731 shares in the company, valued at $468,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $181,863.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,731 shares in the company, valued at $468,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,301.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,472 shares of company stock worth $300,029 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STEM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stem by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,631,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,838,000 after purchasing an additional 350,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stem by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,183,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,095,000 after acquiring an additional 157,590 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Stem by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,111,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 10.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,039,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,552,000 after purchasing an additional 294,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,405,000. 52.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.