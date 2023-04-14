Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$66.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$61.66.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$59.38 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$32.68 and a 1 year high of C$62.38. The company has a market cap of C$30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$54.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$50.54.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.