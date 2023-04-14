Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $286.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $293.00 to $286.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PXD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $261.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $227.92 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

