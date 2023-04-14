Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.05.

NetApp Stock Up 0.6 %

NetApp stock opened at $66.81 on Monday. NetApp has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $79.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.50 and its 200 day moving average is $65.29.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $144,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,314,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $144,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,314,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,960,448 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,575,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,643,670,000 after acquiring an additional 189,823 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,604,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $276,190,000 after purchasing an additional 71,415 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NetApp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,394,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $156,241,000 after acquiring an additional 47,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,356,245 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $153,631,000 after acquiring an additional 199,172 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

