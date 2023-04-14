StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance
Shares of NERV opened at $2.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.06. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $15.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
