StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance

Shares of NERV opened at $2.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.06. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $15.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NERV. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 66,189 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares during the period. 38.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.