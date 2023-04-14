StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded NuVasive from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NuVasive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $57.72 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut NuVasive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.77.

NuVasive stock opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $305.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in NuVasive by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

