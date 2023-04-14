StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Price Performance

Shares of SPCB opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.75, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.71. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

Get SuperCom alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) by 126.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,735 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.