StockNews.com Downgrades Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) to Sell

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.
Associated Banc Stock Performance
Shares of ASB stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,979,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Associated Banc news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $116,993.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,140.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,945.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $116,993.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,140.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 20.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 14.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,663,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,897,000 after buying an additional 339,724 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,800,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,666,000 after acquiring an additional 141,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.
About Associated Banc
Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.
