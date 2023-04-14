StockNews.com Downgrades Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) to Sell

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of ASB stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,979,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.92 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $116,993.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,140.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,945.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $116,993.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,140.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 20.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 14.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,663,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,897,000 after buying an additional 339,724 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,800,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,666,000 after acquiring an additional 141,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Articles

