StockNews.com Downgrades Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

GHL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.38.

GHL opened at $7.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a market cap of $140.44 million, a P/E ratio of -109.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $15.21.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.82 million for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -571.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 58.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,570 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 113.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

