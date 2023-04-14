StockNews.com Downgrades L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of L.B. Foster from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of L.B. Foster stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $132.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.98. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.96.

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.09 million. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 9.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,182 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services, Precast and Steel Products & Measurement. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

