StockNews.com Downgrades L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of L.B. Foster from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.
L.B. Foster Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of L.B. Foster stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $132.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.98. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.96.
Institutional Trading of L.B. Foster
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,182 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About L.B. Foster
L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services, Precast and Steel Products & Measurement. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L.B. Foster (FSTR)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.