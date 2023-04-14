StockNews.com Upgrades Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) to Hold

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2023

Marin Software (NYSE:MRINGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Marin Software Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.04. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

Marin Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

Featured Articles

