Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.38

Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 1600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Strategic Metals Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.27 million, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.25.

Strategic Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.