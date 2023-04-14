Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Up 185.7% in March

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 185.7% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Stock Performance
Shares of SUTNY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.47. 120,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,599. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $3.95.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile
