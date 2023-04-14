Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Down 4.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $27.00. The stock traded as low as $19.09 and last traded at $19.14. Approximately 2,156,273 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,731,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RUN. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.79.

In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $250,992.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,126.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $250,992.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,126.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 15,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $383,695.91. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 177,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,892.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,034. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

