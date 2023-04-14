sUSD (SUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $45.46 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. One sUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a total market cap of $45.46 million and $4.86 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 45,543,994 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

