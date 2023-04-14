SushiSwap Trading Up 5.8% This Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00003882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $262.23 million and $40.16 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Sushi is a community-driven organization that aims to solve the liquidity problem by connecting decentralized markets and instruments. SushiSwap, created in 2020, is a decentralized exchange built on the Ethereum blockchain by Chef Nomi, sushiswap, and 0xMaki. SushiSwap allows users to swap tokens on its platform with decentralized governance. To use SushiSwap, users connect their wallet, select the token they wish to swap, and the token they wish to swap to. Transactions are verified globally, and fees are paid to Ethereum miners.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

