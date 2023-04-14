Susquehanna Cuts Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $29.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Schneider National from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.40.

SNDR stock opened at $26.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Schneider National had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.01%.

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 420.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 601.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

