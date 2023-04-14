Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Trading Up 2.2% This Week

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $38.82 million and $1.40 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,455,120,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,225,622,551 tokens. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

