Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,216,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.25% of Genworth Financial worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 844,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 50,152 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 137,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 66,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Genworth Financial by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 78,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

GNW stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,594,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,853. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

In other Genworth Financial news, CFO Daniel J. Iv Sheehan sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,132,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,059.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

