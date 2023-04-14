Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Trading 2.3% Higher

Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$15.33 and last traded at C$15.33. 16,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 64,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.99.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Sylogist from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Cormark lifted their target price on Sylogist from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.33. The stock has a market cap of C$366.39 million and a PE ratio of 35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

