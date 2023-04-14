Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

SNDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SNDX traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $20.00. 825,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average is $23.84. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $29.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $1,032,258.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,337.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $1,032,258.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,337.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $646,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,522 shares of company stock worth $4,451,838 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $804,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.