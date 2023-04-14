Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
SNDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:SNDX traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $20.00. 825,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average is $23.84. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $29.86.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $1,032,258.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,337.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $1,032,258.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,337.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $646,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,522 shares of company stock worth $4,451,838 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $804,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
