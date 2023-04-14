Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,953 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $9,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC raised its position in Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Target by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 0.1 %

TGT opened at $163.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.50 and its 200-day moving average is $160.54. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

