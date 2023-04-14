Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,221 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25,175 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 122,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Target by 20.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Target by 171.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $154,954,000 after purchasing an additional 660,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 184.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $147,367,000 after purchasing an additional 643,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Stock Down 0.0 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Barclays started coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Shares of Target stock opened at $163.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

