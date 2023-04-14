TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Down 77.8% in March

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TechnoPro Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of TCCPY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 44,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,519. TechnoPro has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26.

About TechnoPro

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies that manages technician dispatch and contracting business related to machinery and other fields. It operates through the following business segments: Research and Development (R&D) Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, Other Domestic, and Overseas.

