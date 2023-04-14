Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,860,000 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the March 15th total of 44,920,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Teck Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TECK traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.34. 5,044,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,586,319. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $46.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

