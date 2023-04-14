Television Broadcasts Limited (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) Short Interest Down 98.5% in March

Television Broadcasts Limited (OTCMKTS:TVBCY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Television Broadcasts Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TVBCY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464. Television Broadcasts has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $4.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13.

About Television Broadcasts

Television Broadcasts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in terrestrial television broadcasting, program production, and other television-related activities. It operates through Hong Kong TV Broadcasting, Over-The-Top (OTT) Streaming, e-Commerce Business, Mainland China Operations, and International Operations segments.

