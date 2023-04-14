Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Telkonet shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 9,410 shares trading hands.
Telkonet Stock Up 13.8 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.
About Telkonet
Telkonet, Inc engages in the provision of innovative intelligent automation platforms. Its platforms include the Energy Management Platform, EcoSmart Products-Hardware, EcoSmart Energy Management App, and Energy Management Services and Support. The company was founded on March 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Waukesha, WI.
